Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $602.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $647.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

