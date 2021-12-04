Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $181.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

