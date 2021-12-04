Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after buying an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

