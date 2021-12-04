Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after buying an additional 213,927 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

