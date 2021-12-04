Personal Wealth Partners Purchases 89,094 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

