Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will post sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $25.49 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.20 million to $90.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $120.30 million, with estimates ranging from $119.10 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged in the third quarter worth $131,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. Markforged has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

