Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.70 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 405,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

