BlockBank Price Down 16% This Week (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, BlockBank has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. BlockBank has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $414,733.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,586,072 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

