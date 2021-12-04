Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.33 million and $29.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00101657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000200 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

