Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $225,092.08 and approximately $48,239.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

