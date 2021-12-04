BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Tops $107.19 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $107.19 million and $11.42 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041877 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.00240329 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

