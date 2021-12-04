Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in AutoZone by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,790.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,625.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,941.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

