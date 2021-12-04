Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.02%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

