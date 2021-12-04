Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,220.8% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 410,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 379,115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 36.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.8% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

