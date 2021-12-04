Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 82.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,323,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,231,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,175,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.