All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $278.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.80 and its 200 day moving average is $279.99. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

