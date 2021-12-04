Analyzing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73% Liquidia -376.75% -71.68% -51.35%

55.9% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and Liquidia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 0 2 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.27%. Given LENSAR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Liquidia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 2.91 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.85 Liquidia $740,000.00 283.78 -$59.76 million ($0.86) -4.70

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Liquidia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LENSAR beats Liquidia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

