Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

