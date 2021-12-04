Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

