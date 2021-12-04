Zhang Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

