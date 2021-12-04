E&G Advisors LP Takes $388,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $31.07 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

