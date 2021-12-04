E&G Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

