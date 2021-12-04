9,250 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.