9,250 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.
SNY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
