E&G Advisors LP Takes $687,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.