Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 118,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.