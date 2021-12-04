Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 694,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,378. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
