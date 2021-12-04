Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 694,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,378. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

