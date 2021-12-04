Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

EFAS stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

