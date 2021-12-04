Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $641,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 47,800.4% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 136,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

