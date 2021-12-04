Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.06% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

TTCF opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.09. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

