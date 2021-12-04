Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price at $53.30

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $23.82 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $628.61 million, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of eHealth by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in eHealth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.