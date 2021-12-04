Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

SMAR opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.