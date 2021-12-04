Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 10,149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,149 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $200.73 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

