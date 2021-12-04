Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

