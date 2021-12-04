Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

