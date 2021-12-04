Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 87 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

