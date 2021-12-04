Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.