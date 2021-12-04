Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Grows By 25.0%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Get Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.