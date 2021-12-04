ArGoApp (ARGO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $226,445.00

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.