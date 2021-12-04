Wing Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

