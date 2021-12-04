Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 45.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

