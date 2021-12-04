Ledyard National Bank Sells 133 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 120.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 24,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BlackRock stock opened at $899.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $907.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $895.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

