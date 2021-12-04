Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $243.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.43 and a 200-day moving average of $240.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

