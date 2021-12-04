Ledyard National Bank Sells 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

