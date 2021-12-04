Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 43,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 347,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

