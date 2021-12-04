Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Visa by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $196.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.46. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

