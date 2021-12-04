SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 327,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.93 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

