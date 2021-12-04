Integrated Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,480,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 954,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

SPTI stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

