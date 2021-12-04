$69.19 Million in Sales Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.09 million and the highest is $69.30 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 124,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,199. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in nLIGHT by 415.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter worth $11,255,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

