Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

