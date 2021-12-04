Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $887,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

